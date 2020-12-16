Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund volunteers stop for a photo at the Civic Centre before the doors officially opened for residents to pick up their gift cards. See page 5 for more photos from the day and other donations that were made to the hamper fund this season. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund volunteers stop for a photo at the Civic Centre before the doors officially opened for residents to pick up their gift cards. See page 5 for more photos from the day and other donations that were made to the hamper fund this season. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

SLIDESHOW: North Island Gazette Hamper Fund 2020

Brian Welchman and Roland Shanks started the Gazette Hamper Fund in 1980.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gazette Christmas hampers were given out in the form of gift cards, and were delivered/picked up on Saturday, Dec. 12, starting at 10 a.m. sharp.

Brian Welchman and Roland Shanks started the Gazette Hamper Fund in 1980 and formed the society it is today in 1984.

During the first year of the Hamper Fund, nearly $3,000 was raised so more than two dozen families could enjoy a better Christmas. That was 41 years ago when the annual drive then was known as the Gazette Christmas Fund.

In 1980, donated cash went to buy turkeys, clothes, gifts and groceries for 30 (mostly single parent) families facing Christmas with virtually nothing. 123 children were among those families helped.

Times have changed since then, but the need has not.

Last year 580 hampers were delivered from Port Alice to Zeballos, including Woss, Alert Bay, Sointula, Gilford Island and Kingcome Inlet. That represented a total of 1667 individuals! The need is definitely great!

COVID-19 has affected us all in different ways. Some community members have had their work hours decreased or lost their jobs entirely.

That is why the Gazette Hamper Fund is here, to help out with some of the basics over the holidays.

The financial goal this year was $35,000, which was achieved thanks to the usual donations that come rolling in during this time of the year. From businesses big and small, individuals, kids donating their birthday money, hockey teams, churches, schools, First Nation Bands, non-profit organizations and groups like the Lions, Lioness and rotary clubs, to mention a few.

In the past 25 years, the hamper fund has raised more than $630,000, which has entirely gone back into North Island communities and their businesses!

The 2020 Hamper board consists of 10 members, and each member usually rounds up a team of volunteers.

“As President of the Gazette Hamper Fund, I would like you all to know how thankful and appreciative we are to all those who continue to help make the hamper fund season a success; the donators, the volunteers and the past and present board members,” said hamper fund president Sandy Grenier.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsChristmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Hardy Rotary donates big cheque to Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

Just Posted

An ariel view of the landslide area near Bute Inlet reveals the devastation of salmon habitat. (Photo supplied by 49 North Helicopters)
Generation of B.C. salmon likely wiped out by central coast landslide

Homalco First Nation to push for special hatchery permits

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund volunteers stop for a photo at the Civic Centre before the doors officially opened. See page 5 for more photos from the day and other donations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
SLIDESHOW: North Island Gazette Hamper Fund 2020

Brian Welchman and Roland Shanks started the Gazette Hamper Fund in 1980.

The Port McNeill RCMP’s annual Cram the Cruiser event. Bill McQuarrie photo)
Port McNeill RCMP’s Cram the Cruiser fundraiser results are in

‘Last weekend, we collected over 2,500 pounds of food for the Harvest Food Bank’

RCMP officer loads presents into cruiser. (Rebekah Draht photo)
RCMP gives back to North Island families in need this season

Local RCMP give back to their community.

Public health workers unpack B.C.’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, which has to be kept in low-temperature packaging until administering, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases dip to 522 Tuesday

Hospitalized, intensive care patients still increasing

A house built on Bluff Drive will have a notice on the property unless owners correct the height of the building. (PQB News file photo)
Retirement dream home turns into 16-inch nightmare for Vancouver Island woman

Qualicum Beach council: ‘hardline is totally warranted’ in denying occupancy over house height

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

Mike Preston, co-owner of the Brentwood School of Music in Central Saanich, plans to listen to a song he cannot stand for 12 hours straight this Sunday to help raise money for the Mustard Seed Street Church. (Mike Preston/Submitted)
Vancouver Island music teacher endures 12 hours of sour notes for sweet cause

Mike Preston of Brentwood School of Music will endure a song he cannot stand for 12 hours

The parking lot in Campbell River where the physical altercation took place between a Campbell River couple and two First Nation's women. (Google street view )
Campbell River RCMP investigating alleged racist altercation in parking lot

The incident involved an Indigenous woman from Kyuquot, her teenage daughter and another couple

The province is investing $9.5 million into clearing B.C.’s coastal areas of marine debris and derelict vessels. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)
Cleanup program targets B.C. marine debris and derelict vessels

Province offering $9.5 million to projects that improve the coastline

Amira Strain, the new manager of the Alberni Aquarium, kneels beside the aquarium’s salmon tank. The aquarium is currently holding a contest to name the salmon. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Vancouver Island aquarium struggles to stay afloat

Shift in leadership occurred just before pandemic hit

Nanaimo Clippers players Jordan Naylor, left, and Trevor LeDonne drop off letters at the office of Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson, asking for her support as the team asks for reconsideration of provincial health orders banning 19-20-year-olds from practising and playing sports. (Photo submitted)
Junior hockey team in B.C. pleads for an opportunity to play during pandemic

Nanaimo Clippers’ owner questions science behind public health orders

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

Most Read