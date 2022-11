The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary volunteer staff get ready for opening on Saturday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Christmas Sale starts up on Saturday, Nov. 5, and will run till Nov. 19 from 10-4 p.m. Monday to Saturday at the Thunderbird Mall!

Here’s a sneak peak at some of the items they have for sale this year.

