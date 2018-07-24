FACEBOOK PHOTO/SOINTULA COMMUNITY GARDEN Sointula’s Community Garden has a beautiful view.

Sointula Community Garden wants to solar power greenhouse

Garden society seeks support of RDMW for grant application

The Sointula Community Garden Society is seeking grant funding to install solar technology in their greenhouse.

The society requested a letter of support for their grant application from the Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW).

“We received a request for a letter of support for the Sointula Garden Society – they are making an application to the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Grant program,” said RDMW Operations Manager Patrick Donaghy at July 17 board of directors meeting.

“They are applying for a $21,511.94 of which they are going to put forward $1,500 of their own and the purpose is to put solar powered infrastructure in the facilitate the operation and extend the operational year for the greenhouse,” said Donaghy.

New Horizons for Seniors Program funds Organizations that want to help seniors make a difference in the lives of others and in their communities.

Projects must be led or inspired by seniors and either promote volunteerism among seniors and other generations; engage seniors in the community through the mentoring of others;

support the social participation and inclusion of seniors; or provide capital assistance for new and existing community projects and/or programs for seniors.

“When you look at the report they put a lot of work into it and focuses on not only the material benefits – the fresh products that can be enhanced but as a social drive for the community,” said Donaghy, adding “A lot of senior citizens are participants and the activities and excitement about the green house has also encouraged younger members to take part which is great because we want to have something like this be sustained.”

The motion is that a letter of support be written for the Sointula Community Garden Society for the new horizons for seniors grant program for the purchase of solar infrastructure to expand the greenhouse activities was approved by the board.

“I have to say as the manger of operations – the community garden, if you have a chance to see it, is really, really impressive,” added Donaghy.

To learn more about the Sointula Community Garden check out their Facebook page at facebook.com/sointula-community-garden.

