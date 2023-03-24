Spring service change for Mount Waddington Transit System

BC Transit and the Regional District of Mount Waddington are announcing seasonal changes to the transit system, effective Saturday, April 1, 2023.
The following routes will be impacted:
Regular Saturday service on routes 1 Port McNeill and 2 Port Hardy will be reinstated;
Routing on the route 4 Fort Rupert/Airport in the Kwakiutl community will extend to Quatse Road and Copper Way;
Saturday service on route 5 Coal Harbour will return to regular April to November schedule times;
Routing on the route 5 Coal Harbour in the Quatsino community will extend to Clienna Road and Quattishe Road on the return trip from Coal Harbour to Port Hardy; and
Route 6 Woss will be discontinued for the season.
For more information on fares, routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington
