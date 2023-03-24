Spring service change for Mount Waddington Transit System

For more information on fares, routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington

BC Transit and the Regional District of Mount Waddington are announcing seasonal changes to the transit system, effective Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The following routes will be impacted:

Regular Saturday service on routes 1 Port McNeill and 2 Port Hardy will be reinstated;

Routing on the route 4 Fort Rupert/Airport in the Kwakiutl community will extend to Quatse Road and Copper Way;

Saturday service on route 5 Coal Harbour will return to regular April to November schedule times;

Routing on the route 5 Coal Harbour in the Quatsino community will extend to Clienna Road and Quattishe Road on the return trip from Coal Harbour to Port Hardy; and

Route 6 Woss will be discontinued for the season.

For more information on fares, routes and schedules, visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington

