Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary employees Travis Kuchta and Dolena Koenig pose for a photograph with the giant decorative burger which was taken from outside the restaurant in early February and then returned about a week later. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Staff at the Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgary have no beef with the person who took home one of the restaurant’s giant decorative hamburger now that it has been returned.

On Feb. 4, employees of the Salmon Arm restaurant went outside after the dinner rush and found the oversized faux burger had been taken from beside the dumpsters near the restaurant’s kitchen entrance.

A call was put out to the public to keep an eye out for the stolen sandwich, and it was not missing for very long.

Read More: Thieves swipe giant burger from restaurant

Restaurant employee Dolena Koenig said about a week after the burger was taken, a man called the Burgary saying that he was the one who took it.

“A fellow phoned the following Monday, an older gentleman, and said that he had taken it. He backed in here and took it and thought it was garbage,” Koenig said. “He thought it was, I don’t know, something historic and he didn’t want to see it go to waste.”

She said the man was very apologetic about taking the burger. He was informed by a neighbour who saw the burger that it was not garbage and that there were posts on the internet looking for information on its wherabouts.

Read More: B.C. police stop alleged drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Koenig explained to the man that the burger was not going to be thrown out but instead was sitting there waiting to be mounted on the railing by a banner for the restaurant.

“It’s back in its original place right now and once the snow goes we’ll get it… in a more permanent home there,” Koenig said.

“The burger shall hopefully live here forever.”

