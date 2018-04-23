Students ‘wow’ at Annual Regional Science Fair

Kids from accross the North Island show off their science projects

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Grade 2 students from Alert Bay, Kasha and Shaylee, pose with their science projects. Kasha did a project on ‘Walking Water’ and Shaylee’s project was on ‘Magic Milk’.

Some of the North Island’s brightest kids came together to show off their hard work and creativity at the annual Regional Science Fair.

The Science Fair took place in Port Hardy at the Civic Centre from Wednesday, April 18 to Thursday, April 19.

Judges read through each project on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday they interviewed each student about their science projects.

Experiments and projects were entered from students in grades 3 to 12, representing 10 schools, including Gold River and local First Nations Schools.

The two students who will be going to Nationals in Ottawa in May are Gold River Student Daniel Korhylo and AJ Elliot Student Brooklyn Watson.

First place winners in the experiement, innovation, and study catagories are as follows:

Experiment:

Grade 3/4

Kassidy Beek “Stain, Stain, Go Away”; Sophia Downey “Glucose”; Laci Zimmerman “Dog vs. Dex” all from Sunset Elementary.

Grade 5/6

Gold River student Heather Kornylo with “The Unteachables?”

Grade 7/8

Gold River student Riley Last with “The Correlation Between Powder Charge and Precision.”

Grade 9/10

Avalon student Peyton Dugas with “Ph Cabbage”

Innovation:

Grade 3/4

Fort Rupert student Fisher Nicholson with “Hamster Car”

Grade 5/6

Fort Rupert student Cadence Brown with “Hydraulic Arm”

Grade 7/8

Fort Rupert students Emma Watson and Jorja Plautz with “Goat Arms”.

Grade 9/10

Gold River student Daniel Kornylo with “Light Orchestrator Part 1”

Study:

Grade 3/4

A.J. Elliot Student Mackenzie Pottage for “Weathering and Erosion” and Fort Rupert Student Elenah Hunchuk for “Canada’s Endangered Species”.

Grade 5/6

A.J. Elliot Students Abijah Prescott for “Connecting the Dots” and “Owain Cadwaladr”

Grade 7/8

A.J. Elliot Student Brooklynn Watsons for “Genome Engineering Technologies.”

Grade 9/10

Gold River Student Hana Kim for “The Consumer’s Guide to GMOs”

Grade 11/12

Gold River Student Ben Cooper with “Arch Physics”.

Award Winners:

Al Appleton Work Safe Award:

Alexander Schmidt Grade 7/8 Experiment Eagle View “The Five Second Rule, Fact or Fiction?”

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Award:

Hannah Kim Grade 9/10 Study Gold River Secondary “The Consumer’s Guide to GMOs”

BC Game Developers Innovation Award:

Riley Last Grade 7/8 Experiment Gold River Secondary “The Correlation between Powder Charge and Precision”

Daniel Kornylo Grade 9/10 Innovation Gold River Secondary “Light Orchestrator Part 1”

Amber Pitt Grade 11/12 Study Gold River “Are you Smarter than and EEG Part 1?”

BC Hydro for Generations Award:

Samuel Lawrence Grade 9/10 Study Gold River Secondary “Sustainable Architecture”

BC Nature Award:

Gr. 6-8: Kerri Dawson Grade 7/8 Study T’liaslagi’lakw “Fish Farms”

BC Science Teachers’ Award:

Riley Last Grade 7/8 Experiment Gold River Secondary “The Correlation between Powder Charge and Precision”

DAWEG Award:

Koa McCormick Grade 5/6 Experiment AJ Elliott “Pressure Pointe”

Genome British Columbia:

Brooklyn Watson Grade 7/8 Study AJ Elliott “Genome Engineering”

William Grant Grade 7/8 Study Sunset “Genetic Improvements of Christmas Trees”

Michael Crooks Physics Prize:

Daniel Kornylo Grade 9/10 Innovation Gold River Secondary “Light Orchestrator Part 1”

SCWIST Award:

Lyra Fletcher Grade 7/8 Study North Island Secondary “Chemistry Caused by UV Light”

Erica Slack Memorial Award:

Abijah Prescott Grade 5/6 Study AJ Elliott “Connecting the Dots”

Sylvia Gaudet Memorial Award:

Kylie Wilson Grade 7/8 Study Wagalus “Twin Berry”

– with files from the Regional Science Fair

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Grade four student Terra McGhee from Avalon Adventist Junior Academy smiles with her experiment on Erupting Volcanos.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Grade three student Neeva Altmiks from Sunset Elementary did her project on gluten. Neeva said she was inspired to do her project on Glueten because she has celiac’s disease, which causes a gluten allergy.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Grade Seven Fort Rupert Student Brooke waits for her partner Beth, a grade 6 Fort Rupert Student, to return to their table. The students did their project on homemade marshmellows, creating three different flavours.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Gold River student Daniel Korhylo presents his project on a Light Orchestrator to judge Malcolm Fleeton at the annual Regional Science Fair.