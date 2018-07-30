HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A group of wild things march in the Bay Days Wild Things Parade on July 28.

Summer fun at Alert Bay Days

The festival took place from July 27-29

Alert Bay celebrated Bay Days on the weekend, with tons of exciting events and family friendly fun for everyone to enjoy! Check out The Gazette’s photo gallery from the weekend below!

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO People lining up and getting ready for the Bay Day’s Wild Things Parade!

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A group of wild things march in the Bay Days Wild Things Parade on July 28.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A crow marches in the Wild Things Parade during Bay Days on Saturday, July 28.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Wild salmon was represented during the Wild Things Parade.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A jellyfish made her way down the street during the Wild Things Parade.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A couple more wild things showed up during the parade on Saturday morning.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The prizes on display for the 2018 5K Salmon Run.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO David Lyon brought is antique accordion to play for the crowd during Bay Days.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO An eagle landed to watch over the start of the Saturday’s Bay Days festivities.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The runners take off to compete in the 5K Salmon Run!

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO There were many things for kids to do at Bay Days, which took place in Alert Bay from July 27 -29.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Music set the atmosphere during the Alert Bay Days summer market on Saturday afternoon.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Many vendors came out to display their work at the market during Bay Days.

