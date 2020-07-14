The Mount Waddington Health Network and the Port Hardy RCMP are starting a toy drive this summer. (Submitted photo)

Summer toy drive happening all July at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment

The aim of the toy drive is to create a bright spot this summer for many children and families.

It’s a tough time to be a kid right now, which is why the Mount Waddington Health Network and the Port Hardy RCMP are teaming up for a summer toy drive.

“Given the hardship over the last year with the logging strike, coupled with COVID-19, and economic effects, it has been an unforgiving financial hardship for many families in the communities we serve,” stated Corp. Chris Voller via news release. “With COVID social circles [being] required to remain tight, … many children are not able to play with their friends, or access the same resources they, and their families, rely on. As adults, we can understand the need for this. Most kids can’t.”

Angela Smith, MWHN coordinator, said the aim of the toy drive is to “create a bright spot this summer in a time of upset for many children and families.”

Voller stated the RCMP wanted to get involved to “help contribute to letting some of the kids feel more like kids. This toy and resource drive will help lift the spirits of families in our areas, both those receiving, and those feeling like they have the opportunity to contribute to something meaningful.”

The Port Hardy RCMP Detachment is being used from now until July 31 as a drop point with a large bin at the front door for donations. It is set up so that there is no need to interact with those dropping off the toys.

“We will utilize PPE and move donated items from the drop off location into the secure bay to create a storage point where things could sit and observe a period that ensures contamination would not be an issue,” confirmed Voller.

The toys will be handed out the first week of August.

Donations are more than welcome. For people who wish to sign a child up as a recipient, please go to MWHN’s toy drive webpage

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Games and ToysRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Hardy museum celebrates emergency services with new exhibit

Just Posted

Summer toy drive happening all July at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment

The aim of the toy drive is to create a bright spot this summer for many children and families.

Port Hardy museum celebrates emergency services with new exhibit

The emergency services exhibit opened last week (June 6).

Port Alice RCMP are asking the public to slow down in construction zones

The alleged dangerous speeding incident is still under investigation.

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

North Island College announces 2020 graduation award winners

North Island College has announced the award recipients for the 2020 Graduation… Continue reading

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Most Read