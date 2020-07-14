Summer toy drive happening all July at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment

The aim of the toy drive is to create a bright spot this summer for many children and families.

It’s a tough time to be a kid right now, which is why the Mount Waddington Health Network and the Port Hardy RCMP are teaming up for a summer toy drive.

“Given the hardship over the last year with the logging strike, coupled with COVID-19, and economic effects, it has been an unforgiving financial hardship for many families in the communities we serve,” stated Corp. Chris Voller via news release. “With COVID social circles [being] required to remain tight, … many children are not able to play with their friends, or access the same resources they, and their families, rely on. As adults, we can understand the need for this. Most kids can’t.”

Angela Smith, MWHN coordinator, said the aim of the toy drive is to “create a bright spot this summer in a time of upset for many children and families.”

Voller stated the RCMP wanted to get involved to “help contribute to letting some of the kids feel more like kids. This toy and resource drive will help lift the spirits of families in our areas, both those receiving, and those feeling like they have the opportunity to contribute to something meaningful.”

The Port Hardy RCMP Detachment is being used from now until July 31 as a drop point with a large bin at the front door for donations. It is set up so that there is no need to interact with those dropping off the toys.

“We will utilize PPE and move donated items from the drop off location into the secure bay to create a storage point where things could sit and observe a period that ensures contamination would not be an issue,” confirmed Voller.

The toys will be handed out the first week of August.

Donations are more than welcome. For people who wish to sign a child up as a recipient, please go to MWHN’s toy drive webpage

