Sweet treat helps make workers at Island health care centre feel complete

Container of cookies lovingly sent by some young people appreciative of the efforts of health care workers at the Chemainus Health Care Centre. (Photo submitted)

Little gestures mean a lot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, little things like Girl Guide cookies.

Chemainus Girl Guides member Ishiah Thornhill-Dares, 9, a Grade 4 student at Chemainus Elementary School, thought it would be nice to honour our Chemainus Health Care Centre workers and provide them with something to sweeten their long days.

“All the people at the hospital were doing a lot of hard work so we wanted to donate some of the cookies,” she said.

Her dad works at the centre and mom Jasmine Dares arranged for people to make etransfers to buy cookies that he could take to the hardworking employees there as a special treat and a thank you.

That gesture came just in time.

“Since she’s done the donation, they put it all on hold,” noted Dares.

But Thornhill-Dares got her big haul there last Monday night through dad since she couldn’t enter the premises and he works night shift anyway. A total of 26 boxes were delivered to the hospital, more than two cases worth, and needless to say they were all very well-received.

“This is the sweetest,” enthused Dr. Bryan Manhas. “Girl Guides dropped off these amazing treat treats for us to appreciate us for our hard work. Thanks so much Girl Guides.”

The delivery came with a heart card with the names of the people who paid to donate the cookies.

“You made my night,” expressed Georgina Lawless. “There will be a lot of happy nurses tomorrow. Love to you all. Stay safe.”

“Staff were very pleased,” said Annette Kyndt, manager of long-term care services at the centre. “They really thought it was a wonderful touch.”

Staff and residents at the centre are all doing well since the COVID-19 outbreak brought visitor limitations and other restrictions to keep everyone safe, according to Kyndt.

“I think people really understand a lot more now,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Girl Guides are disappointed their cookie selling season got cut short and there won’t be any mint cookies available for purchase in the fall.

“She really likes to do cookie selling,” Dares said of her daughter. “That being taken away from her was a little bit upsetting.

“That’s hard. That’s where they get all their money for all their activities throughout the year.”

Thornhill-Dares was in Brownies for two years and has been loving her first year in Girl Guides. “I’ll be in Guides for three years,” she said.

For those who still want to make sure they get their Girl Guide chocolate and vanilla cookie fix, there are some available at the 49th Parallel Grocery store in Chemainus to support the Chemainus Guides.

