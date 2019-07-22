Tahsis Inlet voted BC’S top boating destination for 2019

British Columbians have voted beautiful Tahsis Inlet as BC’s top boating destination for 2019 – while Port Alice, Alert Bay, Desolation Sound and Princess Louisa Inlet round out the top-five.

Tahsis Inlet is located midway up the west coast of Vancouver Island where the pristine geography is the setting for some of the best ecotourism and productive fishing waters in British Columbia. A spectacular cruising ground for boaters, Tahsis is home to 500 year-round residents and about 1,500 during the summer months, and for good reason. Surfers are attracted by the wild Pacific waves off Nootka Island and Brooks Peninsula, while strong inflow and outflow winds create great conditions for windsurfers and kiteboarders. The areas is also home to world-class scuba diving sites and kayakers can enjoy the sheltered inlet waters, the rugged coastal scenery, and abundant ocean wildlife.

Boating BC Association is the voice of recreational boating across the province. This spring the Association canvassed the boating public to create a top ten list of boating destinations – and three weeks ago, asked British Columbians to vote for this year’s top destination.

“The response to this year’s challenge has been remarkable, particularly as it relates to areas that are in some respect, BC’s hidden gems,” said Don Prittie, President of Boating BC Association. “Tahsis Inlet is a beautiful location, well deserving of this accolade – and among many spectacular and scenic destinations across this great province of ours.”

The top 5 boating destinations for 2019 are:

Tahsis Inlet

Port Alice

Alert Bay

Desolation Sound

Princess Louisa Inlet

British Columbia is home to some of the most expansive and beautiful boating opportunities anywhere in the world. From Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, to the more than 27,000 kilometres of scenic coastline, to the hundreds of sparkling waterways in the interior and the north – there are unlimited opportunities for any boating enthusiast.

The recreational boating industry in BC employs 17,000 full-time individuals, contributes more than $2.2 billion annually to the provincial economy and has experienced a 30 per cent growth rate over the past six-years.

For more information about BC Boating Association, visit: www.boatingbc.ca

– submitted article