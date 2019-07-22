Photo courtesy of Tahsis Tourism

Tahsis Inlet voted BC’S top boating destination for 2019

Tahsis Inlet is located midway up the west coast of Vancouver Island

British Columbians have voted beautiful Tahsis Inlet as BC’s top boating destination for 2019 – while Port Alice, Alert Bay, Desolation Sound and Princess Louisa Inlet round out the top-five.

Tahsis Inlet is located midway up the west coast of Vancouver Island where the pristine geography is the setting for some of the best ecotourism and productive fishing waters in British Columbia. A spectacular cruising ground for boaters, Tahsis is home to 500 year-round residents and about 1,500 during the summer months, and for good reason. Surfers are attracted by the wild Pacific waves off Nootka Island and Brooks Peninsula, while strong inflow and outflow winds create great conditions for windsurfers and kiteboarders. The areas is also home to world-class scuba diving sites and kayakers can enjoy the sheltered inlet waters, the rugged coastal scenery, and abundant ocean wildlife.

Boating BC Association is the voice of recreational boating across the province. This spring the Association canvassed the boating public to create a top ten list of boating destinations – and three weeks ago, asked British Columbians to vote for this year’s top destination.

“The response to this year’s challenge has been remarkable, particularly as it relates to areas that are in some respect, BC’s hidden gems,” said Don Prittie, President of Boating BC Association. “Tahsis Inlet is a beautiful location, well deserving of this accolade – and among many spectacular and scenic destinations across this great province of ours.”

The top 5 boating destinations for 2019 are:

Tahsis Inlet

Port Alice

Alert Bay

Desolation Sound

Princess Louisa Inlet

British Columbia is home to some of the most expansive and beautiful boating opportunities anywhere in the world. From Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, to the more than 27,000 kilometres of scenic coastline, to the hundreds of sparkling waterways in the interior and the north – there are unlimited opportunities for any boating enthusiast.

The recreational boating industry in BC employs 17,000 full-time individuals, contributes more than $2.2 billion annually to the provincial economy and has experienced a 30 per cent growth rate over the past six-years.

For more information about BC Boating Association, visit: www.boatingbc.ca

– submitted article

Previous story
How much do you know about the moon?
Next story
FILOMI Days sees massive crowd arrive in town to enjoy weekend festivities

Just Posted

FILOMI Days sees massive crowd arrive in town to enjoy weekend festivities

The North Island Gazette was at just about every event this weekend.

Rumble on the Runway returns to Port McNeill Airport

In fact, the event is so popular that officials say it is usually sold out months in advance.

Tahsis Inlet voted BC’S top boating destination for 2019

Tahsis Inlet is located midway up the west coast of Vancouver Island

Oceanfront RV campground in Port Alice is open for business

Anstee plans to have other amenities besides camping, “but for now, this is it.”

Port Hardy RCMP cleared in arrest that left man with broken ribs, punctured lung: watchdog

The IIO noted the matter will not be referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Latest plan is to fly trapped fish by helicopter over Big Bar slide

Multi-pronged plan set in motion to freesalmon blocked by landslide in the Fraser River

Family of missing B.C. senior with dementia frustrated with situation, heartened by community support

Nine days since Grace was last seen the question remains: ‘How can an 86-year-old just disappear?’

Police ask for help locating missing men last seen in South Surrey

Jeep that Richard Scurr and Ryan Provencher were in has been located unoccupied in Logan Lake: RCMP

Islanders have new cancer screening option with $6.5 M diagnostic suite in Victoria

The Gordon Heys Family PET/CT Suite was unveiled at the BC Cancer Centre-Victoria

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Okanagan Air Cadet challenges gender-exclusive haircut policy

Haircut regulation inspires challenge around gender identity

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Most Read