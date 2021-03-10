(Village of Tahsis photo)

Tahsis will have access to eight new licensed child care spaces

Provincial funding will help set up nearly 340 licensed child care spaces on Vancouver Island

Tahsis will see eight licensed child care spaces set up in its community as part of the province’s commitment to establish 336 new facilities on Vancouver Island.

Supported by the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, other Island communities in Greater Victoria, Sooke and North Saanich will also get new child care spaces as part of this initiative.

“We know that having secure child care spaces is vital to the future of Tahsis, just like rural and remote communities everywhere. We also know that when it comes to delivering services people count on, different regions have different needs,” said North Island MLA Michele Babchuk.

Last year, Tahsis had applied for provincial funding to relocate its sole child care facility owing to structural damage to the building. Tahsis had also undertaken a survey and assessed the need for affordable child care spaces in the community as part of its plan to attract more young families to move to the area.

READ ALSO: Tahsis seeks provincial investment to retain its sole child care facility

“As with other small, rural and remote communities in B.C., infrastructure and service solutions in Tahsis require a high level of collaboration, creativity and commitment on behalf of local stakeholders and partners – child care is no exception,” said Tahsis mayor, Martin Davis.

“The village, school district and other stakeholders came together to support this project, which will not only save the community’s only daycare, but enhance the service for children and families,” he said.

An additional 4,110 spaces, funded through the 2017 Budget Update and the Early Learning and Child Care agreement with the Government of Canada, takes the total number of new, licensed spaces funded in B.C. to more than 24,500 since July 2017.

As a result of these investments, parents in Victoria, North Saanich, Sooke and Tahsis are expected to save almost $50 million on child care, according to the government’s fact sheet.

