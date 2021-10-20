Terry Fox inspires a new generation to raise funds for cancer research

WRITTEN BY DEBRA LYNN

Sea View Elementary School in Port Alice held its own Terry Fox Run. It was a very low key, somewhat “on the fly” event. Principal Emma Robertson watched the sky carefully for a break in the clouds on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in order to hold the run. If the weather didn’t let up, the run was going to be postponed until Friday.

The students walked or ran down to the start of the sea wall and then ran the length of the sea wall and back up to the school. Robertson says, “We were fortunate that the weather held off for our run and we made it back to the school just in the nick of time for the end of the day.”

The first student to return was Richard Walker.

A few of the children were involved in the fundraiser. One five-year-old, Blakely Devlin, took the objective very much to heart. With the help of her family, they went on Facebook and door to door to raise a whopping $1,755.60 for cancer research. According to her mother, Dayna Devlin, “She just learned about Terry and became very fond of the idea of raising money for him.”

Blakely’s words were, “He’s our hero.”

Terry FoxTerry Fox Run