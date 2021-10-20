Blakely Devlin with her $1,755.60 raised for cancer research. (Rheanna Bedford photo)

Blakely Devlin with her $1,755.60 raised for cancer research. (Rheanna Bedford photo)

Terry Fox inspires a new generation to raise funds for cancer research

Sea View Elementary School in Port Alice held its own Terry Fox Run

WRITTEN BY DEBRA LYNN

Sea View Elementary School in Port Alice held its own Terry Fox Run. It was a very low key, somewhat “on the fly” event. Principal Emma Robertson watched the sky carefully for a break in the clouds on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in order to hold the run. If the weather didn’t let up, the run was going to be postponed until Friday.

The students walked or ran down to the start of the sea wall and then ran the length of the sea wall and back up to the school. Robertson says, “We were fortunate that the weather held off for our run and we made it back to the school just in the nick of time for the end of the day.”

The first student to return was Richard Walker.

A few of the children were involved in the fundraiser. One five-year-old, Blakely Devlin, took the objective very much to heart. With the help of her family, they went on Facebook and door to door to raise a whopping $1,755.60 for cancer research. According to her mother, Dayna Devlin, “She just learned about Terry and became very fond of the idea of raising money for him.”

Blakely’s words were, “He’s our hero.”

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Terry FoxTerry Fox Run

Previous story
VIDEO: Kwakiutl artist Stan Hunt finishing up ‘retirement’ totem poles for new coast guard depot
Next story
Jordin Tootoo to speak on mental health and suicide in Campbell River

Just Posted

Trees down on the Frigon Road to Port Alice after a 2020 windstorm. (David Burnett | Facebook)
Severe windstorm forecast for Northern Vancouver Island

Jordin Tootoo will be at this year’s We Care Fair. Photo Eventbrite
Jordin Tootoo to speak on mental health and suicide in Campbell River

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Federal Court hearing on Discovery Island fish farm phase-out underway

Blakely Devlin with her $1,755.60 raised for cancer research. (Rheanna Bedford photo)
Terry Fox inspires a new generation to raise funds for cancer research