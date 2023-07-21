The Fall Fair is ‘rockin and rollin’ into Port McNeill in September

Once again there are NO entry fees at all for entering exhibits

The theme for this year’s Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair is “Rockin’ & Rollin’ Around the Community”.

The Fall Fair Committee is happy to report that booth rentals are coming in, and Fair Exhibit Lists are flying out. For those who are interested, both these documents are available at the Port Alice, McNeill, and Hardy Libraries, the Port McNeill and Hardy Visitor Centres, and the Hobby Nook. You can also find them on the “Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair 2023” Facebook page, or by phoning 250-956-0452.

There is still a lot of room available at the fair, so think about how you could help your organization, business, or make money for yourself!

The Fall Fair as always is looking for more food booths. If you have an idea how your organization or family could raise some money with a little home-cooking, please call us – we’d be happy to help with suggestions.

Big news for those who like to bring entries for judging:

Once again there are NO entry fees at all for entering exhibits. Normally adults have to pay a small entry fee, but we hope to encoura ge more folks to hunt out their favourite photos and crafts, and find out what is actually growing in their gardens this year.

We are always looking for volunteers – even an hour or two will help!:

– people to help decorate the arena entrances – people to help accept exhibit entries on Friday during the daytime – help put out these exhibit on tables and walls on Friday from 10 am to 7 pm

– judges to help award ribbons on the Friday night for crafts, gardening, photos etc.

– people to sit for one two hours selling raffle tickets or taking entry fees during Saturday and Sunday

If you are able to help with any of the above tasks, we would love to hear from you. Phone 250-956-0452 or email the Fleetons at fleeton@telus.net.

We are also looking for entertainers willing to go onstage with a bit of music (or other entertaining) for a little while during Saturday or Sunday. No previous experience required, and stage help will be available. Please contact the Fleetons (above) with questions and ideas.

Any questions at all about the fair – see the Fall Fair Facebook page or call 250-956-0452.

