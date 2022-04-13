The North Island Immigrant Welcome Centre opens a new location in Port Mcneill

The new office opened on Monday, April 4, and it’s located at 311 Hemlock Street in Port McNeill

Mavis Wang, the Outreach Worker of the new Immigrant Welcome Centre office in Port McNeill. (Supplied photo)

In conjunction with their 30th Anniversary, the Immigrant Welcome Centre, AKA the Multicultural & Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island (MISA) has opened a new office to better serve the communities of the North Island, including Malcolm Island and Alert Bay.

The new office opened its doors on Monday, April 4, and it’s located at 311 Hemlock Street in Port McNeill. The welcome centre will be providing settlement services to immigrants and newcomers. A few of these core services include: helping with government applications and forms, providing resources and referrals about housing, health care and human rights, and free English classes.

For an overview of the available services please check www.immigrantwelcome.ca. The new full-time community-based Outreach Worker, Mavis Wang, will be available at the office Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

Please call 1-855-805-0171 to book an appointment.

Wang will also be actively reaching out to support clients and the community outside the office.

If you get a chance, drop in and say hi to Mavis.

The Immigrant Welcome Centre would like to thank the Community Futures for their support and for providing the office space; the Harbour Office and Information Center and Chris Woo for the warm welcome; the School District 85; the VIRL branch of Port McNeill; the NIC and the WorkBC Centre of Port Hardy for their ongoing support and the Major of Port McNeill Gabby Wickstrom for her invaluable insights and support.

About MISA

We are a registered non-profit charity that offers settlement support services, nationally-recognized Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LINC), and social groups and programs to help newcomers make connections in their new communities.

For more information about services and programs please call 1-855-805-0171 or visit www.immigrantwelcome.ca

