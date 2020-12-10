Port Hardy Rotary Christmas Float. (North Island Gazette file photo)

The Rotary Christmas Cheer Float has been cancelled due to the pandemic

The float is a festively decorated full-size semi-tractor that drives through Port Hardy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port Hardy Rotary Club’s Christmas Cheer Float has been cancelled and won’t be cruising the streets of Port Hardy this year.

“I hope everyone can find ways to bring cheer to their lives in other ways during this particularly challenging time. Please keep positive and you will see it!” said rotary president Janet Dorward about the unfortunate cancellation.

The Christmas Cheer Float is a festively decorated full-size semi-tractor with open-style trailer with rotarians and guests seated aboard, and includes a professional sound system that cheerily bellows popular Christmas songs as the float slowly meanders through the residential streets of Port Hardy.

For over 20 years now, the Rotary Club of Port Hardy has been spreading the Christmas spirit and it has become part of the town’s Christmas celebrations that are looked forward to each year by residents of all ages.

