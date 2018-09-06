Tour de Rock fundraiser brings in $2,300 from McNeill drag races

“This was all thanks to Brenda Coe and the volunteers that assisted”

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left to right, Brenda Coe, Sandra Boyd, Susan Leah, Ben Leah, and Ann Leah all volunteered to work the concession at the Rumble on the Runway event.

The money keeps rolling in for the North Island’s Tour De Rock rider, Port Hardy Cst. Benjamin Leah, as he continues to fundraise before the team leaves on it’s big ride down island on Sept. 22.

Leah hosted a concession all weekend long at the North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway event Aug. 25-26, where he and his team managed to raise approximately $2,300 towards his fundraising goal of $15,000.

“This was all thanks to Brenda Coe and the volunteers that assisted,” noted Leah. “Brenda put in a countless hours to arrange all the food, drinks and what time each volunteer had to be there. There is no way the event would have been a success without Brenda and the other volunteers.”

There will also be a special Tour De Rock fundraiser for Port Hardy local Weston Ireton, who was recently diagnosed with leukaemia, on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club. Doors open for the event at 6:00 p.m. and the event includes a dinner, silent auction, and dancing. Please contact Lisa Harrison at Applewood Ford or Sandra Boyd at Coast AM to purchase a ticket.

Tour De Rock’s upcoming ride schedule:

Saturday, September 22: Port Alice

Sunday, September 23: Port Hardy and Port McNeill

Monday, September 24: Woss and Sayward

Tuesday, September 25: Campbell River

Wednesday, September 26: Comox Valley and Courtenay

Thursday, September 27: Cumberland, Union Bay, Qualicum and Parksville

Friday, September 28: Port Alberni

Saturday, September 29: Ucluelet

Sunday, September 30: Tofino and Nanaimo

Monday, October 1: Nanaimo and Ladysmith

Tuesday, October 2: Chemainus, Lake Cowichan and Duncan

Wednesday, October 3: Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay, Sooke, and Westshore

Thursday, October 4: Oak Bay, Victoria and Sidney

Friday, October 5: Esquimalt, Saanich, and Victoria

Friday, October 5: Grand Finale