Tour de Rock fundraiser brings in $2,300 from McNeill drag races

The money keeps rolling in for the North Island’s Tour De Rock rider, Port Hardy Cst. Benjamin Leah, as he continues to fundraise before the team leaves on it’s big ride down island on Sept. 22.
Leah hosted a concession all weekend long at the North Island Timing Association’s Rumble on the Runway event Aug. 25-26, where he and his team managed to raise approximately $2,300 towards his fundraising goal of $15,000.
“This was all thanks to Brenda Coe and the volunteers that assisted,” noted Leah. “Brenda put in a countless hours to arrange all the food, drinks and what time each volunteer had to be there. There is no way the event would have been a success without Brenda and the other volunteers.”
There will also be a special Tour De Rock fundraiser for Port Hardy local Weston Ireton, who was recently diagnosed with leukaemia, on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Seven Hills Golf and Country Club. Doors open for the event at 6:00 p.m. and the event includes a dinner, silent auction, and dancing. Please contact Lisa Harrison at Applewood Ford or Sandra Boyd at Coast AM to purchase a ticket.
Tour De Rock’s upcoming ride schedule:
Saturday, September 22: Port Alice
Sunday, September 23: Port Hardy and Port McNeill
Monday, September 24: Woss and Sayward
Tuesday, September 25: Campbell River
Wednesday, September 26: Comox Valley and Courtenay
Thursday, September 27: Cumberland, Union Bay, Qualicum and Parksville
Friday, September 28: Port Alberni
Saturday, September 29: Ucluelet
Sunday, September 30: Tofino and Nanaimo
Monday, October 1: Nanaimo and Ladysmith
Tuesday, October 2: Chemainus, Lake Cowichan and Duncan
Wednesday, October 3: Shawnigan Lake, Mill Bay, Sooke, and Westshore
Thursday, October 4: Oak Bay, Victoria and Sidney
Friday, October 5: Esquimalt, Saanich, and Victoria
Friday, October 5: Grand Finale