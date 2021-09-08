Tour de Rock head shave fundraiser happening this Friday in Port Hardy

For $20, you can sit down in their chairs and give your money and hair to a great cause

Sandra Boyd cheers on the 2019 Tour de Rock team as they ride into the Port Hardy Civic Centre. (Tyson Whitney photo)

Tour de Rock is joining up with Shear Insanity Hair Studio and Day Spa in Port Hardy for a head shaving fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 11:30 a.m.

So far there are four people who have signed up, said Tour de Rock alumni rider Sandra Boyd, who confirmed Erika Petrie, Amy Krull and Jude Walkus are the other three who will be participating.

Sue Emerson and Karly Bullock from Shear Insanity will be on site doing the head shaves, and for a donation of only $20, you can sit down in their chairs and give your money and hair to a great cause.

The 2021 Tour de Rock will look and feel different for one more year, but across Vancouver Island, alumni riders, volunteers and communities remain a force in the face of childhood cancer.

A 12-day alumni tour of community-based teams will start riding different legs of the Tour de Rock for 2021, starting as per tradition in Port Alice.

The annual Cops for Cancer bike ride, now in its 23rd year, and raises funds in support of life-saving pediatric cancer research and support programs for children and their families with a history of cancer.

Traditionally, Tour de Rock is a two-week, 1,200-kilometre bike ride that spans Vancouver Island, tackled by a team of first responders and media riders.

While the format has changed, every major community on Vancouver Island will have its day to celebrate the ride, riders and children and families dealing with cancer.

This year’s tour targets $650,0000, the amount raised last year, but about half the usual goal.

Tour de Rock kicks off Sept. 20 and visits 28 Vancouver Island communities over 12 days.

– with files from Black Press

fundraiserTour de Rock