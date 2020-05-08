Town of Port McNeill wins prize for display of Liberator Tulips

Check the flowers out as you start the walk along the Rotary Trail.

The town of Port McNeill’s display of Liberator Tulips. (Port McNeill Legion photo)

The town of Port McNeill has won the prize for the biggest and boldest display of Liberator Tulips.

Check the flowers out as you start the walk along the Rotary Trail, stroll past the Legion, or when you fill up at Petro Canada.

