The Town of Port McNeill has had to cancel its annual Halloween fireworks celebration due to COVID-19 precautions. (portmcneill.bc.ca photo)

Town of Port McNeill’s annual Halloween fireworks show cancelled

‘This has been a horrible year for having to cancel many things that are near and dear to us’

Thanks to COVID-19 precautions, there will be no annual fireworks celebration on Halloween night this year in Port McNeill.

The Town of Port McNeill issued a brief statement online about the fireworks being cancelled, noting, “We are greatly disappointed to have to announce to our residents that due to many factors over the last year, the Town of Port McNeill will not be hosting its annual Halloween Fireworks Celebration.”

The statement added this decision “was not made easily. For the health and safety of our community members we feel this is the best option at this time. Thank you so much for your support and understanding.”

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom added on her social media page that she knows this is “terrible disappointing to the community but the rules governing events are very strict at this time. If for some reason an outbreak was linked to the fireworks, it would fall directly on the Town of Port McNeill. This has been a horrible year for having to cancel many things that are near and dear to us. We did not arrive at this lightly and feel your frustration as we are feeling it too.”

