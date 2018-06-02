Trades Day at Port Hardy Secondary School

Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) showcased their annual Trades Day giving new students a chance to discover trades courses and careers.
It is also one of several transition activities planned for grade 7 students from Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School, Eagle View Elementary, Fort Rupert Elementary, Wagalus School, and K’ak’ot’lats’i join PHSS for the day.
“Today’s event brought students together to take part in hands-on activities in our woodwork, metalwork, and foods programs as they learned about trades courses and careers they may want to pursue in future years,” said Port Hardy Secondary School Principal Rena Sweeney, adding “We hope that by creating these opportunities, the grade 7 students will get to know the students and staff with whom they will be working when they join us in September and find the transition to secondary school easier.”
Trades Day is sponsored through the Youth Discover Trades Grant from the Industry Training Authority (ITA).
The door to the metal work room at PHSS has a very informative sign.
The woodworking room was full of Grade 7 students eager to learn what PHSS has to offer them next year when they graduate elementary school.
A student takes learns how to drill a hole in a piece of wood during Trades Day.
Eagleview teacher Malcolm Fleeton laughs in the background as students learn how to work with wood.
Students from Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School smile in the garden next to teacher Terrisa King while learning about the foods programs at Port Hardy Secondary School.
PHSS teacher Robyn Gordon helps a student in the garden on Trades Day.
Students discover the garden at Port Hardy Secondary School during the foods portion of Trades Day.
PHSS’ annual Trades Day was held on May 30 and allowed Grade 7 students to explore the PHSS garden and get a taste for what their upcoming first year of high school is going to be like.