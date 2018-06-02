Trades Day at Port Hardy Secondary School

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Students get hands-on experience in the metal work room at Port Hardy Secondary School on May 30.

Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) showcased their annual Trades Day giving new students a chance to discover trades courses and careers.

It is also one of several transition activities planned for grade 7 students from Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School, Eagle View Elementary, Fort Rupert Elementary, Wagalus School, and K’ak’ot’lats’i join PHSS for the day.

“Today’s event brought students together to take part in hands-on activities in our woodwork, metalwork, and foods programs as they learned about trades courses and careers they may want to pursue in future years,” said Port Hardy Secondary School Principal Rena Sweeney, adding “We hope that by creating these opportunities, the grade 7 students will get to know the students and staff with whom they will be working when they join us in September and find the transition to secondary school easier.”

Trades Day is sponsored through the Youth Discover Trades Grant from the Industry Training Authority (ITA).

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTOS The door to the metal work room at PHSS has a very informative sign.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO North Island Grade 7 students learned about woodworking during Port Hardy Secondary School’s annual Trades Day on May 30. See pages 11-12 to learn more about PHSS’ Trades Day and check out a cool collection of photos.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The woodworking room was full of Grade 7 students eager to learn what PHSS has to offer them next year when they graduate elementary school.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A student takes learns how to drill a hole in a piece of wood during Trades Day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Eagleview teacher Malcolm Fleeton laughs in the background as students learn how to work with wood.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Students from Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School smile in the garden next to teacher Terrisa King while learning about the foods programs at Port Hardy Secondary School.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO PHSS teacher Robyn Gordon helps a student in the garden on Trades Day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Students discover the garden at Port Hardy Secondary School during the foods portion of Trades Day.