HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Students get hands-on experience in the metal work room at Port Hardy Secondary School on May 30.

Trades Day at Port Hardy Secondary School

Grade 7 students learn about trades at PHSS

Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) showcased their annual Trades Day giving new students a chance to discover trades courses and careers.

It is also one of several transition activities planned for grade 7 students from Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School, Eagle View Elementary, Fort Rupert Elementary, Wagalus School, and K’ak’ot’lats’i join PHSS for the day.

“Today’s event brought students together to take part in hands-on activities in our woodwork, metalwork, and foods programs as they learned about trades courses and careers they may want to pursue in future years,” said Port Hardy Secondary School Principal Rena Sweeney, adding “We hope that by creating these opportunities, the grade 7 students will get to know the students and staff with whom they will be working when they join us in September and find the transition to secondary school easier.”

Trades Day is sponsored through the Youth Discover Trades Grant from the Industry Training Authority (ITA).

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTOS The door to the metal work room at PHSS has a very informative sign.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO North Island Grade 7 students learned about woodworking during Port Hardy Secondary School’s annual Trades Day on May 30. See pages 11-12 to learn more about PHSS’ Trades Day and check out a cool collection of photos.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The woodworking room was full of Grade 7 students eager to learn what PHSS has to offer them next year when they graduate elementary school.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A student takes learns how to drill a hole in a piece of wood during Trades Day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Eagleview teacher Malcolm Fleeton laughs in the background as students learn how to work with wood.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Students from Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School smile in the garden next to teacher Terrisa King while learning about the foods programs at Port Hardy Secondary School.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO PHSS teacher Robyn Gordon helps a student in the garden on Trades Day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Students discover the garden at Port Hardy Secondary School during the foods portion of Trades Day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO PHSS’ annual Trades Day was held on May 30 and allowed Grade 7 students to explore the PHSS garden and get a taste for what their upcoming first year of high school is going to be like.

Previous story
Group fundraises for Port McNeill beautification

Just Posted

Trades Day at Port Hardy Secondary School

Grade 7 students learn about trades at PHSS

Group fundraises for Port McNeill beautification

Port McNeill Beautification Banner Project is now fully funded

When parents kill

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

B.C. First Nations tell activists to stay away this summer

Salmon farms “have taken care of our environment while providing our people with good jobs.”

TimberWest is once again hosting the First Nation Cultural Art Showcase Program

TimberWest has extended the deadline from Friday May 25 to Friday June 8.

VIDEO: How to start thinking about a new voting system

A B.C. politicial science professor talks about first-past-the-post and proportional representation

Letter to the editor: Local Hero Awards was an amazing event

I was very honoured to be nominated for the Senior Hero and delighted to have won this Award.

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Revitalizing indigenous language at heart of Island symposium

About 100 people from across Vancouver Island attended the event in Nanaimo this week

Former hostage Joshua Boyle granted bail with conditions

Boyle is charged with various offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement

Port McNeill in Focus: Local government needs to value and capitalize on community input, not ignore it

Council are the ones who make the decisions and control the purse strings.

Most Read