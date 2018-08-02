Travel plans ahead for $675,000 Vancouver Island lottery winner

A retiree from Greater Victoria is now able to spend more time travelling the globe, after scratching off more than half a million dollars on a Set for Life lottery ticket recently.

Colleen Woods purchased her $675,000 winning ticket at the Town Pantry on Shelbourne Street and didn’t believe it at first.

“I was at home when I scratched my ticket and realized I had won. I sat there in disbelief and wasn’t sure if it was real,” she said in a statement from the BC Lottery Commission.

Woods then validated her ticket at London Drugs to confirm she had won.

“The screen said ‘major winner’ and everyone looked at me with their jaws dropped to the ground. I was so happy; it’s something everyone dreams about!”

She plans to spend the money on travelling and is enjoying the feeling of being a lottery winner.

“I’m retired, I have been travelling, enjoying time with my friends and meeting new people,” Woods said. “I’m quite happy in my life. I am dreaming about where I should travel to next and the new experiences my journeys will take me.”

