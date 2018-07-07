Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day 2018

Here’s how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day! Check out some great photos below from Gazette editor Tyson Whitney and Port Alice freelancer Debra Lynn.
This is how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day this year.
The camp was for students, aged 9 to 12, to build, program and remotely control Lego robots.
The Big Read: Green movement worried old-growth logging threatens legendary orca rubbing beaches
The total cost of the renovations will be $50,000.
After more than 30+ years with SD85, Malcolm Fleeton has retired from being an educator.
England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden
The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed
Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends
Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow
Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan
The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.
About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences
West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire
Whale scientists say the 200-metre limit still may not be enough distance to help the animals
