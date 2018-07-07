TYSON WHITNEY & DEBRA LYNN PHOTOS Port Hardy, Port McNeill, and Port Alice all held Canada Day celebrations July 1.

Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day 2018

This is how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day this year.

Here’s how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day! Check out some great photos below from Gazette editor Tyson Whitney and Port Alice freelancer Debra Lynn.

 

Previous story
Robotics camp takes over North Island College in Port Hardy

Just Posted

Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day 2018

This is how the Tri-Port celebrated Canada Day this year.

Robotics camp takes over North Island College in Port Hardy

The camp was for students, aged 9 to 12, to build, program and remotely control Lego robots.

Blight on Robson Bight?

The Big Read: Green movement worried old-growth logging threatens legendary orca rubbing beaches

The Port Alice Yacht Club undergoes major renovations

The total cost of the renovations will be $50,000.

North Island educator honoured in retirement

After more than 30+ years with SD85, Malcolm Fleeton has retired from being an educator.

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Parents of B.C. resident who died in explosive fire speak out

West Kelowna residents showed their support for David Hunt’s family after the fire

Whale watch body wants closer access to other orcas as feds set 200-metre limit

Whale scientists say the 200-metre limit still may not be enough distance to help the animals

Most Read