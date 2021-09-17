Two North Island towns will enjoy better infrastructure for walking or cycling

Residents in Port McNeill and Port Hardy will soon benefit from better active transportation infrastructure that will safely connect neighbourhoods to parks, schools, and town centres.

“By investing in sidewalk improvements and paths that connect people to their communities, we are working to build accessibility and convenience into people’s every day lives,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “More opportunities for active transportation increase the quality of life in our communities and ensure all people can get where they need to go.”

Port McNeill is receiving $290,584 for the Hemlock Street Active Transportation upgrades project which will install a 211 metre multi-use sidewalk along a high-traffic corridor and complete a connection to a senior’s accessibility ramp being installed from the senior’s housing complex.

Port Hardy is receiving $221,981 for the Granville Street to Trustee Sidewalk and Pathway project which will add 760 metres of sidewalk along the busy collector road of Granville Street and 400 metres of pathway to connect a residential area to downtown and recreation sites.

A total of 33 Indigenous and local governments across the province are receiving funding for shovel-ready projects that will increase the number of people walking and cycling as well as improve the safety of vulnerable road users. The projects are aligned with provincial priorities to enhance community connectivity, accessibility, tourism, and climate change mitigation.

Making active transportation more accessible for people is central to Move. Commute. Connect., B.C.’s comprehensive strategy to make local transportation safer, greener, and more accessible for all British Columbians. $36 million is committed to this program over the next three years, with nearly $12.7 million in Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants being awarded in 2021.

LifestyleTransportation