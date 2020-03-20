United Way asks for ‘local love’ for region’s most vulnerable in COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 is challenging nearly everyone, with some of the most vulnerable members of society facing the most acute risks.

The United Way announced Friday a new campaign called the Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund, appealing for “support for the under-served populations during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The United Way Central and Northern Vancouver Island is asking for help supporting those most in need, and the front-line agencies that help them.

“These are unprecedented time but we are well-positioned to help those who need it most,” said Signy Madden, United Way CNVI executive director, in a press release. “We are mobilizing our resources to best serve our communities and help to keep our neighbours safe and healthy.”

She said COVID-19 has caused many local agencies to change their service delivery or even close their doors entirely.

“Vulnerable populations are at increased risk,” she said. “We are working with United Ways across the country and province to act quickly to respond to what is happening in our communities across the Island.”

A new website, http://uwcnvi.ca/covid-19, provides information and resources and asks people to consider donating to the Local Love in a Global Crisis Fund. The website says that supporting United way can provide help for seniors, mental health support, capacity for community services, and fill basic needs.

United Way CNVI works with community agencies from the Malahat to Port Hardy to identify the areas of greatest need and prioritize urgent needs and then lead or partner on the delivery of products and services.

