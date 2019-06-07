Nicole Lebrun of Courtenay has advanced to the semifinals of the Maxim Cover Girl contest. Photo supplied

Vancouver Island mom enters Maxim Cover Girl contest for daughter’s sake

Grand prize money would help with costs of 10-year-old daughter’s spinal surgery

Nicole Lebrun’s selflessness was evident in 2017, when she spearheaded a fundraising campaign for the family of a Vancouver Island slo-pitch player who was critically injured in a game.

That campaign raised more than $50,000 for the family of Chris Godfrey, who succumbed to his injuries.

Now Lebrun could use the support of Vancouver Island herself, and all it takes is a click.

Lebrun has advanced into the semifinals of the Maxim Cover Girl Canada contest.

The grand prize is $10,000, and that money would come in very handy for the Lebrun family right now.

“My daughter, who is now 10 and a half, was born with low muscle tone and because of that, she has very severe scoliosis,” said Lebrun. “So that’s going to require her to have spine surgery next fall. We will have to stay at Children’s Hospital for a minimum of two months, so that means no work for my husband and I. So we figured if I won this, this would really help us out and ease some of the stress.”

Nicole’s husband, Jason, talked her into entering the contest.

She’s come a long way to get to this point in the contest, but there’s still quite a ways for Nicole to go before she can collect the grand prize.

There were more than 9,000 entrants into the online competition. The first round had approximately 35 entries in each group, with the top 10 from each group advancing to the next round.

Those 10 battled it out, until five remained.

“From there, another round took place, where only the first-place winners moved into the semifinals, where we are right now,” explained Lebrun.

The semifinals consist of 12 groups of nine contestants.

“The top person in each group now will move on to the finals. So there will be 12 people in the finals.”

Supporters can post a “free daily vote” and there is also a fundraising aspect to the voting process. A purchased vote for Lebrun ($1 apiece) will support the Canadian Cancer Society.

“I think I’ve raised over $500 already,” said Lebrun.

Voting is done online at https://bit.ly/31dFiS1

As of Friday, June 7, Lebrun sat sixth in her group.

Voting ends June 13 at 8 p.m. PDT.

