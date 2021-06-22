The Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club is about to begin. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s Summer Reading Club set to launch

‘Crack the case’ the theme to this year’s efforts to keep kids reading

With summer just around the corner, another exciting season of Summer Reading Club (SRC) at Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is about to begin.

This year’s theme is ‘Crack the Case,’ and kids can find clues, solve mysteries, and participate in some great programs all summer long. Teens can also take part this year in a Lord of the Rings-themed quest called One Library to Rule Them All.

“This is the second year in a row where the pandemic has moved many of our SRC and Teen programs and activities online,” said Melissa Legacy, VIRL’s director of Library Services and Planning. “But just like always, our staff have come up with many creative and insightful ways to encourage kids to read and participate in these beloved annual traditions. Not only do these programs build important literacy skills and a lifelong love of reading, they’re also a lot of fun for the whole family to participate in.”

Registration is open now open online at bcsrc.ca After registering, participants can pick up their SRC package from any VIRL branch, which includes a mystery-solving reading record. Other ways kids can get involved range from participating in VIRL’s Spy Academy to registering for some case-cracking virtual programs.

The program schedule is still being developed, but there are numerous virtual events already confirmed for this summer. Visit bit.ly/3qaf93j for a full schedule of events. SRC runs from June 29 – Aug. 17.

Teen Summer Quest: One Library to Rule Them All

Teens aged 12 – 18 can pick up a map of Middle Earth at any VIRL branch, or right here, to participate in an epic quest of reading and activities for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. From a Hobbit name generator to an Elvish DIY Kit, it’s all LOTR all summer long. There are some truly otherworldly prizes for the winners this year, including a grand prize pair of Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 headphones, an iPod Touch and, of course, books.

But teens can’t win if they don’t participate. Teens should head to bit.ly/3vEou4T for full contest details.

