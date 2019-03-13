Spring weather is expected to hit Victoria next week. (The Butchart Gardens/Facebook)

Vancouver Island weather forecast shows serious signs of spring

Sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens expected Sunday and Monday

Spring may finally be upon us.

After a Vancouver Island winter that featured a major windstorm, a snowfall for the record books, and cold temperatures that extended well into March, Mother Nature’s mood is about to change.

According to Environment Canada, after a transition weekend featuring a mix of sun and cloud, the sun is expected to arrive Sunday and Monday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-teens for much of the Island, and even higher in Victoria and Port Alberni.

Sun and a high of 14 or 15 C is forecast for Sunday in both the capital and the Alberni Valley, and temperatures might hit 17 degrees by Tuesday.

The warmer weather is a chance to shake off an especially cold February that saw an average temperature of 1.1 degrees and more 69 cm of snow fall in Victoria alone.

More typical mild March rain is likely to return Wednesday.

