Victor’s Secret Fashion Show is returning to Port McNeill for 10th anniversary show

Victor’s Secret is officially coming back for its 10th anniversary fashion show after being delayed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is an annual fundraiser where local men wear bras made by community members and walk down a catwalk modelling them to help raise money for North Island cancer patients who are in need of help with travel expenses and accommodations when they leave for treatments.

There’s been steady growth over the years, with the show raising over $32,000 during the nine years it has been running, all of which has been given out to at least 54 patients and three organizations.

Organizer Cheryl Verbrugge said she’s very excited for Victor’s Secret to finally return, noting one thing that will be different this year is they’re going to be recycling bras from past shows as a way to honour their 10 year reunion.

“The bras, a lot of them have deteriorated over the years, so we’ve had to spruce some of them up,” she confirmed.

As for the question of whether they need more male models this year, Verbrugge laughed and said, “Like always we have a decent number of volunteers right now, but we’ll see when the first day of rehearsals for the grand finale comes around.”

If you’re interested in being a male model this year, please contact Verbrugge at 250-956-4766.

“We’re all happy to be back, and we’re so happy the show has made it to 10 years,” she added, noting they actually raised another $8,000 during the pandemic, thanks to donations and fundraisers while the show was on hiatus.

“The community really stepped up over covid,” she said. “Community members came up with brilliant ideas for fundraising, and lots of people just randomly sent me cheques and e-transfers.”

Tickets are on sale now for the show at Timberland Sports and the Dalewood Beer and Wine.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Communityfundraiserfundraising