Victor’s Secret Fashion Show needs male models

There will be men wearing bras for a seventh year in a row at the annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show, which is being held Jan. 27 in Port McNeill at the Community Hall.

The fashion show features men walking down a catwalk modelling bras that were created by local community members, and according to committee member Cheryl Beech Verbrugge’s posts on Facebook, they are currently looking for a few more men to volunteer to model the homemade bras.

“Thank you to everyone that shared our posts, tagged guys and helped recruit them,” wrote Verbrugge. “With that being said, we still could use a couple more.”

Please contact Verbrugge at 250-956-4766 if you would like to volunteer as a bra model.

Victor’s Secret is an annual fundraiser, where local men model decorated bras to raise money for community members that have been diagnosed with cancer.

The proceeds go to aid in things such as hotels, fuel, meals, wigs etc.

In the past they have donated to Wheels for Wellness and Angel Flight, which also helped locals get to appointments down island.

The doors to the Community Hall open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show went on sale Jan. 7; they are available at Timberland Sports, Flora Borealis, or the Dalewood Beer & Wine in Port McNeill.

There will be a dance after the fashion show, and no minors are allowed as the event includes alcohol.

All the proceeds from the event go to help local North Island cancer patients from Woss north. The charity event raised $28,400 from 2012 to 2016.