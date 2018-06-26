VIDEO: NIC Mount Waddington Campus honours 2018 graduates

Certificates presented at Celebration of Completion

North Island College honoured this years’ Mount Waddington Campus graduates, celebrating their achievements at its annual graduation ceremony held at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

Graduates from the Human Services Certificate – Educational Assistant/Community Support, Indigenous Focus program were presented their certificates at North Island College’s 2018 Celebration of Completion on June 25.

Danita Schmidt, Acting Campus and Community Coordinator, provided the welcome and introductions before the processional and welcome by Kwakiutl Hereditary Chief George Hunt and Chief Calvin Hunt.

NIC President John Bowman also gave an address and presented the North Island College Foundation Awards.

Student Hannah Waumsley spoke on behalf of her class before the graduates were presented with their certificates and participated in an am’lala (Celebration Dance) to mark their achievements.

NIC also acknowledged students who have completed courses this year and thanked elders and community partners who contribute to the students’ learning.

Graduates of the Educational Assistant/Community Support, Indigenous Focus program are specialized education assistants who help mediate Aboriginal culture and curricular content in schools. Graduates also work in schools, First Nations community organizations, group homes, employment agencies, and other human service agencies.

Check out the photo gallery below:

 

