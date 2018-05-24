VIDEO: North Island Local Hero Awards 2018

On the North Island, we are blessed with many different kinds of heroes.

The North Island Gazette Local Hero Awards was all about celebrating and recognizing amazing individuals for performing exceptional acts of service that are selfless and courageous, making our communities such a vibrant and rewarding place to live and work.

The Local Hero Awards ceremony, held on May 16 at the Port Hardy Fire Hall, created a platform for powerful people stories that make our communities strong.

Check out the video, shot and edited by North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney, from the 2018 ceremony below:

Most Read