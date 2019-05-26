VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The North Island Local Hero Awards was all about celebrating and recognizing amazing individuals for performing exceptional acts of service that are selfless and courageous, making our communities such a vibrant and rewarding place to live and work.

The Local Hero Awards ceremony, held on May 22 at the Port Hardy Fire Hall, created a platform for powerful people stories that make our communities strong.

On the North Island, we are blessed with many different kinds of heroes – from those who accept heroic acts as part of their job description, to those showing great instances of bravery and courage, to those who spend their entire lives making life better for others. They are all “Local Heroes”.

Check out the video, shot and edited by North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney, from the 2019 ceremony below: