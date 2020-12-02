12-year-old Ella Smiley captured some video of orcas on a sea lion hunt on Nov. 28 at Kitty Coleman Park, just north of Courtenay. Photo by Ella Smiley

VIDEO: Orcas hunt sea lion near Vancouver Island shoreline

Twelve-year-old Ella Smiley, of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings, caught up with a pod of orcas on a sea lion hunt Saturday, Nov. 28, near the shoreline at Kitty Coleman Park.

Comox ValleyOrca

12-year-old Ella Smiley captured some video of orcas on a sea lion hunt on Nov. 28 at Kitty Coleman Park, just north of Courtenay. Photo by Ella Smiley
North Island Rising is a column written by Port McNeill local Bill McQuarrie. Agree or disagree with the column, email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish them online and in print.
Drama queens of the internet

‘As a rule, contented taxpayers are less inclined towards revolution’

