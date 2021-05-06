VIDEO: Quatsino First Nation goes live for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Day

May 5 is when the message behind all the red dresses hanging comes into sharpest focus.

Opening ceremony in remembrance of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day hosted by Quatsino First Nation. (Quatsino First Nation Facebook video screenshot)

Quatsino First Nation went live on Facebook in remembrance of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Awareness Day on May 5.

The nation put together a small gathering, following provincial COVID guidelines, that featured a touching opening prayer, remarks from First Nations community leaders, a visit to the two set up check points, and then a heartfelt closing prayer.

May 5 is when the message behind all the red dresses hanging comes into sharpest focus.

In the 14-year period from 2001 to 2015, Statistics Canada reported the homicide rate for Indigenous women was nearly six times higher than that for non-Indigenous women.

Similar rallies have been occurring across the country, as people grow tired of the federal government’s inaction on implementing recommendations made by the National Inquiry into MMIWG nearly two years ago.

