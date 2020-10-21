Port Alberni resident Holly Braker-McLaughlin captured footage of five bears playing in her yard. (SCREENSHOT)

VIDEO: Quintet of bears frolic in Vancouver Island yard

Port Alberni family was treated to a visit from some playful black bears

A Port Alberni family was treated to a visit from some playful black bears this week.

Port Alberni resident Holly Braker-Mclaughlin, who lives on Tseshaht First Nation territory, posted a video on Monday, Oct. 19 of five black bears hanging out in her yard.

“I live by a creek so they were lounging around my yard after eating the chum (salmon) and playing,” she told the Alberni Valley News.

The full video shared on Facebook is more than 10 minutes long. Throughout the video, the black bears take turns wrestling and lounging in the grass. At one point, one of the bears clambers up into a tree.

RELATED: A Vancouver Island black bear takes a weekend nap in eagle tree

“Look how high he is, he’s going to break the tree,” Braker-McLaughlin jokes.

Although she has spotted bears in her yard before, she said this is the first time she has seen so many at one time.

Most Read