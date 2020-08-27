A Mosaic employee releases a northern goshawk rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society after it was found as chick injured from a fall from its nest near Mount Washington. Mosaic Forest Management photo

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

One of Canada’s threatened northern goshawk just got a new lease on life after being rescued by Mosaic Forest Management and rehabilitated at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) Wildlife Recovery Centre.

The chick was discovered on June 22 after falling from its nest on Mosaic’s managed private forest lands near Vancouver Island’s Mount Washington. After two months in rehabilitation, the goshawk was released back into the wild on Aug. 20.

The northern goshawk is the largest accipiter hawk in British Columbia, and the coastal subspecies of this bird is considered threatened in Canada, with the entire Canadian population of the coastal subspecies found in B.C. Mosaic has detailed procedures to identify, monitor and protect northern goshawk habitat within their managed private forest lands.

It is rare to see a northern goshawk in the wild and the rescue is the result of being in the right place at the right time for both the goshawk chick and Mosaic staff biologist David Vey, RPBio.

“Northern goshawk don’t necessarily breed every year and we map all nests to properly monitor the goshawks,” Vey said in a joint MARS/Mosaic press release. “I was working in the field conducting breeding area monitoring when I found an active nest and saw a single nestling in the nest so I approached the nest tree and I found a second chick sitting on the ground staring at me with his shocking, blue eyes.”

The height of the nest made returning the chick impossible so Vey brought the Northern Goshawk to the MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre. Mosaic is a long-time supporter of MARS, and the volunteer team at the Wildlife Rescue Centre has the expertise and infrastructure to care for raptors in distress.

“The chick was very dehydrated, so it had probably been on the ground for a while,” said MARS Senior Wildlife Caregiver Joanne Stiles. “During my seven years I have worked and volunteered for the Mars Wildlife Rescue, I have only seen three northern goshawk. It has truly been a unique experience to help rescue this beautiful goshawk who made a full recovery on its way back to its natural habitat.”

RELATED: MARS Wildlife Visitor Centre in Merville reopening for tours

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverComox ValleyWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Visiting the present past at U’mista Cultural Centre

Just Posted

Port Hardy Council to decide on rezoning Park Drive land for apartment buildings

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw owns the land and wants to build subsidized rental units

SURVEY: Did the all-day power outage affect your business?

‘The Aug. 13 planned power outage came at the worst possible time for our tourism operators’

Visiting the present past at U’mista Cultural Centre

The museum at Alert Bay is unlike any other

North Island Eagles announce coaches for upcoming minor rep hockey season

‘As an executive we have decided to focus on player and goalie development this season’

New blended data platform at Grieg fish farms help forecast oceanic events

On-site data combined with public oceanography and meteorology will be shared with stakeholders

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry halted after person goes overboard

The Queen of Alberni and coast guard offer assistance after report of person overboard

VIDEO: Rescued Northern Goshawk takes flight on Vancouver Island

Raptor fell from nest as a chick; rehabilitated by Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

B.C. combining medical colleges, increasing public oversight

20 colleges going to six, independent discipline for members

Most Read