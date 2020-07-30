Lisa Nielsen of Cumberland encountered this cougar at the south end of Buttle Lake after a backcountry camping trip to Bedwell Lake, Big Interior Mountain and Septimus Mountain in Strathcona Park with her boyfriend Caleb Overbye. Photo by Lisa Nielsen

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

A cougar sighting lifted the spirits of two exhausted backpackers after they encountered the animal at the south end of Buttle Lake in Strathcona Provincial Park on Sunday.

Lisa Nielsen and Caleb Overbye captured clear footage of a cougar attempting to run up a bluff at the Shepherd Creek Trail pullout around 8:30 p.m. on July 26. The two were returning from a gruelling backpacking trip in the Bedwell Lake area of Strathcona Provincial Park when they spooked the cougar at the end of what was a hot, dry day with temperatures of about 32 C.

“That day was like 32 degrees, like not a cloud in the sky on Sunday and so it was super hot and the cougar had been drinking at the lake,” Nielsen said.

As they came upon the cougar it bolted back across the road and attempted to flee up a bluff that it apparently had come down.

“It was just coming up from the lake, which was right there, to cross the road,” the Comox Valley resident said. “And we came around the corner and spooked it. And of course, the way that it came down was the way that it tried to run up, which is why in the video, you’ll see it tries to scale this rock wall and it actually falls and it’s hanging from a tree and then tries to scale it again (and) realizes it can’t get up. That’s when it runs back down and runs behind my car.”

The whole encounter only lasted about 30 seconds but it left an impression on Nielsen.

“It was super cool,” she said.

She grew up in northern B.C. so she is no stranger to wildlife encounters but it was still impressive to see the big cat so close.

“It was like 15 feet away,” Nielsen said. “It was pretty special.”

This came after a tough backpacking trip and lifted the pair’s spirits.

“So it was a big, buggy, hot, sweaty trip and we were just so happy to be back in the car and then kind of feeling a little, like, disheartened, I guess, after the weekend of abuse and then we saw that and…then it was so great.

“So it totally made the trip worth it.”

RELATED: Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

RELATED: Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Strathcona ParkWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Caleb Overbye (left) and Lisa Nielsen encountered a cougar at the south end of Buttle Lake July returning home from a gruelling backpacking trip to the Bedwell Lake area of Strathcona Park. Photo courtesy Lisa Nielsen

Previous story
Harvest Food Bank receives $15,000 donation from Western Forest Products
Next story
VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Just Posted

VIDEO: Strathcona Park cougar sighting caps off gruelling trip for backpacking duo

Animal startled while drinking out of Buttle Lake

Don’t give out personal info on the phone, RCMP warn

Phone scams impersonating government departments are on the rise

‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after American plucks baby seal onto boat near Port McNeill

“I got a call from a lady in Texas saying her husband … has a seal pup on his boat”

Harvest Food Bank receives $15,000 donation from Western Forest Products

Cash will help the food bank and its’ partners deliver services for at least three months

Psychological thriller filmed on northern Vancouver Island debuts on AppleTV

‘Woodland’ is set in Haida Gwaii, but was filmed on the north Island

VIDEO: B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

CBSA cracks down on U.S. travellers heading for Alaska then staying in B.C.

U.S. travellers approved to enter Canada will have a deadline to return back over border

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

North Saanich woman hopes to recover stolen sign gifted to her by late son

Renate Herberger says the theft of the mermaid house-marker aims to hurt her

Most Read