VIDEO: The A-Frame Bookstore’s Garden Party was a summer treat

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The new deck at the A-Frame Church was the perfect viewing spot to watch the music at the Garden Party.

The A-Frame Bookstore in Port McNeill held its annual Garden Party, and was it ever an event to remember. The weather was sunny and hot dogs and hamburgers were served on the A-Frame Church and Bookstore’s new deck, which also provided the perfect view of the stage where many talented Port McNeill musicians entertained the crowd during the party.

Children played in the garden while many people sat underneath a shady tree and enjoyed the food and music throughout the afternoon. Jim and Judy Mitchell, a full band with Riley Bateman as vocalist, Gordon Henschel, and the very talented Georgia Murray were a few of the musicians who performed. Books and baked goods were available to purchase by donation throughout the event which went towards supporting the A-Frame Bookstore.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Jim and Judy Mitchell were the first musicians to perform at the A-Frame Garden Party.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO After her set, Judy Mitchell took the opportunity to dance with her granddaughter.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Gordon Henschel riles up the crowd before his acoustic set featuring classics like the “Port McNeill Song”.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A band composed of a number of talented Port McNeill musicians wowed the crowd with their full sound and strong vocals by Riley Bateman.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO A nice spot of shade underneath the trees allowed people to stay cool during the sunny day.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The garden party featured sunny weather, live music, snacks, hot dogs, punch, and even balloon animals for the kids!