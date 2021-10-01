VIDEO: Tri-Bands ‘Truth and Reconciliation Day Every Child Matters March’ takes over Port Hardy

Tri-Band Truth and Reconciliation March. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Three North Island First Nations teamed up on Sept. 30 to raise awareness for Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The Kwakiutl, Gwa-sala-‘Nakwax’daxw, and Quatsino First Nations hosted an ‘Every Child Matters March’ in Port Hardy from the high school all the way down to Carrot Park.

The bands said in a statement they are coming together to “raise awareness and to honour our Residential School Survivors as well as to remember those who never made it home. We want to uplift our children. Our future. Be together today for our children tomorrow.”

