Wounded Warrior Run schedule. (Wounded Warrior Run photo)

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

High winds and freezing cold rain didn’t stop the Wounded Warrior Run from taking off Sunday morning bright and early in Port Hardy.

The Wounded Warrior Run, a relay-run fundraiser to raise awareness for invisible illnesses that covers the length of Vancouver Island in just eight consecutive days, started their seventh annual journey Saturday night at the Royal Canadian Legion, where they raised around $1,700 on top of the massive $85,000 the team had already brought in before they even made the trip up island.

Jacqueline Zwang, Director for the Wounded Warrior Run, noted the team loves coming to Port Hardy every year and “we could not imagine a better place to start.”

She added the team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal, and they are really looking forward to “talking about operational stress injuries, spreading awareness, and just trying to be the solution to help people who are struggling and show them we are not alone in this — there are people who want to help and we are all in this together.”

You can follow the Wounded Warrior Run online and donate to the cause HERE. Track the Wounded Warrior Run team’s progress HERE

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port McNeill’s Barb Drennan named forest technologist of the year

Just Posted

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

Claims already being staked after GeoScience BC report released

In the first 15 days following the report, a total of 34 new claims were staked.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Waulkwass River

A kingfisher and some trumpeter swans came by close enough to get a few shots.

Port Hardy RCMP investigating drug offences

Both vehicle occupants may face future charges related to the suspected drugs and cash.

Port McNeill’s Barb Drennan named forest technologist of the year

“Her work with the Heiltsuk First Nation is a model for other forest professionals”

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Zamboni driver, 42, earns NHL win over Maple Leafs

Emergency goalie called into action for Carolina Hurricanes

Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth

Germaine Valdez was pressured to move just a few days after giving birth by C-section to her child

Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Courtenay couple share personal stories to bring awareness to heart month

Most Read