As the stage lights came on, Tiller’s Folly and The Wilds went straight into their repertoire. (Debra Lynn - North Island Gazette)

Voices for the Salish Sea: catchy rhythms and a little confusion

The show was brought to us by the amalgamation of two bands: Tiller’s Folly and The Wilds.

The North Island Concert Society launched their 2019-2020 season on Nov. 30 with Voices for the Salish Sea.

The concert celebrated songs and stories of the inland seas and waterways of southwestern British Columbia and Northwest Washington, the name “Salish Sea” referring to the First Nations people who originally occupied the area.

The Port Hardy Civic Centre was two-thirds full, with about 150 spectators. The show was brought to us by the amalgamation of two bands: Tiller’s Folly and The Wilds.

If one was not familiar with the two groups previously, they could have seemed like one band.

As it turns out, the two groups have very different musical styles and objectives.

Tiller’s Folly is a critically acclaimed, internationally travelled acoustic roots trio that have been performing for 19 years.

Modern day storytellers of Pacific Northwest lore, the group includes Bruce Coughlan (songwriter, lead vocals, guitar), Nolan Murray (fiddle, mandolin, mandocaster) and Laurence Knight (bass and vocals). Dealing mainly with the historical and cultural aspects of the Salish Sea, the subjects of their songs were fishermen, rum runners, loggers, tugboat and steamboat captains.

The Wilds, led by Holly Arntzen (vocals, dulcimer, piano) and Kevin Wright (vocals, cajon, congas), focused on the ecological aspects of the Salish Sea. They are as much an educational group as a musical one, as they spend much of their time putting on school music programs and concerts.

They were supported by the North Island Children’s Choir, conducted by Marsha O’Neill, which accented their work perfectly.

They sang songs about the ocean as a living entity and the plight of the whales and the salmon, referring to themselves as the performers of “bring the fish back hits.”

The two groups’ musical lives are very fluid, as, in addition to getting together for this event, some members also do other gigs on their own or with other groups.

As the stage lights came on, the group went straight into their repertoire.

There was no real introduction, nor explanation of their unique arrangement for this concert or any kind of mission statement presented.

As they sang, one couldn’t help but wonder “who was who?” and “what are they about?” I was able to find the answer to the first question by talking to one of the band members after the show. The second became somewhat clear as the night went on, and then after doing a little research. Some background information on the bands at the outset would have been a necessary and even interesting feature of the show.

The most outstanding aspect of the evening was the songwriting. All the songs had a catchy rolling rhythm (like ocean waves), with plenty of variety in ideas, topics and structure. There were no songs that were “lulls” between other songs—each stood on its own. The evening passed easily, coming to an end seemingly too soon. Their spirited performance earned them a standing ovation.

– Debra Lynn article

Previous story
‘Cram the Cruiser’ fundraiser returns to Port McNeill

Just Posted

Voices for the Salish Sea: catchy rhythms and a little confusion

The show was brought to us by the amalgamation of two bands: Tiller’s Folly and The Wilds.

‘Cram the Cruiser’ fundraiser returns to Port McNeill

Cram The Cruiser has traditionally been the single largest fundraiser for the local food bank.

Campbell River mom’s iPhone containing priceless photos stolen from Victoria hospital parkade

The phone contained photos, heartbeat recordings of her late son

North Island Rising: Carbon pricing

“I’ve been fortunate enough to hear from and talk with all sides of the climate discussion”

Port McNeill council wants to see a plan on how to protect and invest tax dollars

“if we can make $40,000 or $50,000 in interest, why not, as it could reduce taxes”

VIDEO: SNL skewers Trudeau’s mockery of Trump in high school cafeteria sketch

The three world leaders won’t let Trump sit at the cool kids’ table

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

B.C. universities post $340 million worth of surpluses thanks to international student tuition

Students call for spending as international enrolment produces huge surpluses at many universities

Conservatives urge Morneau to deliver ‘urgent’ fall economic update

Morneau says the first thing the Liberals plan to do is bring in their promised tax cut for the middle class

INFOGRAPHIC: How much money did your local university or college make last year?

B.C. university and colleges posted a combined $340 million surplus in 2018/19

B.C. creates $8.5M organization to improve safety for health care workers

Group will bring together unions, province, health care organizations

Kovrig clings to humour as ‘two Michaels’ near one year in Chinese prison

Their detention is widely viewed as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese high-tech scion Meng Wanzhou

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Brain injury from domestic abuse a ‘public health crisis,’ says B.C. researcher

Nearly 80% of the domestic violence victims who reported to police last year were women

Most Read