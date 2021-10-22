Wagalus Elementary School to get a brand new soccer field and track

Construction will take place over the winter, with final seeding work scheduled for spring 2o22

Kwakiutl First Nation’s Wagalus Elementary School in Fort Rupert is ready to build a brand new soccer field and track.

A letter to families giving an update on the project was posted to social media, where the school’s Senior Administrator, Noramay Isaac, noted they are very happy to announce that the project is “now a reality!”

According to the letter, the field was originally intended to be part of the construction of Wagalus School back in 2016, but the funding wasn’t available at the time to complete it. After getting the funding in place, the project went to tender over last summer and was awarded to GRP Construction Ltd.

“Construction will take place over the winter, with final seeding work scheduled for spring 2o22,” wrote Isaac, who added the playfield area will be full sized with natural grass, and will also have lighting, irrigation, a running track, bleachers, and a soccer pitch.

