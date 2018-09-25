WATCH: Rare close encounter with whale pod

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

“Wow” is a common word used by whale watchers, but the wow factor of this encounter was greater than most.

A pod of Southern Resident orca whales passed so close to the shore, bystanders along Galiano Island could have reached out and petted them.

“I could have put my hand in and touched one, but I respect them so much I would never want to interfere with their natural tradition,” said Rachelle Hayden, who was standing along the edge of the shore in the video.

RELATED: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat near Campbell River

Hayden, a Galiano Island resident had gotten a phone call from a friend who gave her the heads up the pod of whales were heading through Active Pass. She ran out with her husband who took the video as whales breached right off the shore.

“You will see J46, Star, a female orca actually looks right at me and stops and stares at me,” Hayden continued. “I felt like she was trying to communicate… all I could do as a human was wave but I felt like there was a communication.”

RELATED: Humpbacks breach so close man can smell whale

Hayden, who runs a Tour Galiano had seen whales before, but never that close and remembers being so excited with the encounter she has since watched the video 1,000 times.

“It was incredible I was so happy, it has brought happiness to other people watching it (too),” she said.

arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Previous story
B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Just Posted

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Vancouver Island pharmacist suspended for giving drugs with human placenta

RCMP had samples of the seized substances tested by Health Canada

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens all this week

AFN national chief suggests moving Trans Mountain pipeline route

Perry Bellegarde said many Indigenous communities believe in the need to diversify export markets

Sister of plane crash victim that went missing in B.C. starting support network

Tammy Neron wants to help families who are searching for missing people

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Assault charge withdrawn vs. ex-Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna

Former Toronto player agrees to peace bond

UPDATED: Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in prison for sexual assault

Judge also declared the disgraced comedian a ‘sexually violent predator’

B.C. making progress on senior care staffing, Adrian Dix says

Minister aims to meet residential care provincial standard by 2021

B.C. realtor receives racist letter touching on ‘empty homes’

The letter has been met with condemnation of the racism after Winnie Wu posted it online

Motorcyclist dead following crash on Vancouver Island

Victim was driving down from Mount Washington Resort on Strathcona Parkway

WATCH: Rare close encounter with whale pod

Pod of southern resident orca whales breach within arms length of whale watchers

Most Read