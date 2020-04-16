Black Press Media launches network-wide campaign to shine light on uplifting stories durin the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Press Media launches network-wide campaign to shine light on uplifting stories durin the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

With no clear idea of when the ongoing pandemic will end, Canadians have been left to face a lot of uncertainty.

But as we grapple through the unknowns, many have stepped up to ensure their connection to community remains strong.

As our reporters across Western Canada work to bring you, the reader, the most up-to-date news on COVID-19 they too are members within the communities we serve.

That’s why we’re launching the #WereInThisTogether campaign, as a way to showcase the feel-good stories of resilience and compassion that people need now more than ever before.

Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and video to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca to be featured across our community news network of 80 publications within Western Canada.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

