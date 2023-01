Western Forest Products contributed $100,000 to community groups and First Nations partners to help provide food and toys for the holidays where they are needed the most on the coast of B.C. and Washington State.

As one of the recipient organizations in the North Island, the Harvest Food Bank in Port Hardy received $10,000 from Western Forest Products.

