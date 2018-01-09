What’s Reader’s Choice?

Vote on your North Island favourites!

Reader’s Choice gives you the opportunity to vote for your favourites in the North Island.

We want to know what our readers love and what they want to celebrate within our communities.

You’ll be able to vote on everything and anything, including best beach, best coffee, restaurant, hair salon, and more!

The campaign will run until midnight on Feb. 14, giving you plenty of time to vote for all of your North Island favourites!

The best part is once you vote, you’ll be entered to win one of three prizes!

You can win either an 8” Android Alcatel 16 GB Tablet, a crab trap with a floater, or an autographed Bobby Orr hockey book.

The 2018 Reader’s Choice recipients, that you choose through your votes, will also be honoured with a plaque (and bragging rights) and invited to a special winners ceremony when the contest wraps.

It will be a celebration of mixing, mingling, appetizers, and music all in honour of your North Island favourites!

Voting for Reader’s Choice is easy, all you have to do is click the contest link at northislandgazette.com/contest and fill out your picks for each category and you are done!

We can’t wait to see your picks for the North Island’s best!

Stay tuned as we will be sharing posts throughout the month featuring the great categories we have available for you to vote on!

We are excited to be able to give you the chance to pick what you like best about the North Island.

Don’t wait, start choosing today.

– Gazette Staff

