Will Port Hardy hold a FiLoMi Days celebration this summer?

As the weather begins to change, the question of whether Port Hardy will be holding FiLoMi Days this summer is still one that remains unanswered.

“I had called a meeting with previous members to see if they were interested in attempting to do it this year, and everyone who attended the meeting seemed to be keen on working on it,” stated Port Hardy Councillor Leightan Wishart, who is an active member of the FiLoMi Days committee. “Whether we have FiLoMi Days or not will entirely depend on what covid is doing at the time and what Dr. Bonnie Henry says.”

Planning for FiLoMi Days generally takes about five months of organizing, and it needs between 10-12 people on the committee to help pull off the annual summer festival.

“It’s going to be up in the air until probably the end of June,” stated Wishart. “Everybody is hoping by the time July comes around we will be able to hold a relatively conventional FiLoMi Days.”

Wishart says they are having another committee meeting on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, which anybody can join and watch if they want.

He noted they still need volunteers to get involved. You can contact Wishart at filomidays@hotmail.com or at lwishart@porthardy.ca if you are interested in volunteering.

FiLoMi Days is celebrated every third weekend of July in Port Hardy to commemorate the fishing, logging, and mining industries that helped build the town. The weekend is always filled with good food, music, vendors, and fun events like the fishing derby and boat building contest.

