Workshops fill increasing need in North Island

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. will put on two free workshops next month.

PIXABAY PHOTO Pre-registration is required for both workshops by contacting toll free 1-800-462-2833 or info.nanaimo@alzheimerbc.org.

National statistics suggest as many as 20 per cent of North Island residents may have experience caring for someone living with dementia.

And that means there’s a tremendous need locally for information to help people live well with dementia.

First up is Dementia Friends, on Wednesday, September 11 in Port Hardy.

“We’ll explore how you can help people living with dementia feel included and supported,” explains Jane Hope, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Support & Education Coordinator for the North & Central Island region.

The workshop also gives participants an introduction to dementia, one of B.C.’s most pressing health issues. “We’ll help people recognize when someone may be living with the disease,” she says.

It runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Centre, 9150 Granville Street.

The second workshop, the Family Caregiver Series, comes to Port McNeill on Thursday, September 12. It provides basic information about the disease for family members who are caring for a person living with dementia.

“We offer practical techniques and strategies that they can begin using immediately,” says Hope.

The series helps caregivers understand changes in communication and behaviour caused by dementia. Sessions also offer insight into planning for the future and self-care for caregivers.

“The physical and psychological toll on family caregivers is considerable,” she says.

The Family Caregiver Series runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Old Schoolhouse Senior’s Room, 375 Shelley Crescent.

The workshops are free thanks to partial funding by the Collings Family Foundation, The R.K. Grant Family Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, Provincial Employees Community Service Fund, the Kapler-Carter Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, The Rix Family Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, Diane Harwood Memorial Trust, Lewis Family Fund, The Clark Family Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, the Lecky Foundation, and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

Dementia is the medical term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain. A survey done for the Alzheimer Society of Canada shows that one in five Canadians has experience caring for someone living with a form of dementia.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR LISTING

SEPTEMBER 11

Dementia Friends, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Centre, 9150 Granville Street, Port Hardy. Pre-registration required. 1-800-462-2833, info.nanaimo@alzheimerbc.org.

SEPTEMBER 12

Family Caregiver Series, free Alzheimer Society of B.C. workshop, 1 to 4 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Senior’s Room, 375 Shelley Crescent, Port McNeill. Pre-registration required. 1-800-462-2833, info.nanaimo@alzheimerbc.org.

– submitted article