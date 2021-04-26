MHRP North Island logo

MHRP North Island logo

Y Mind Teen program coming for North Island youth

The Y Mind Teen program was created by psychotherapists and mindfulness practitioners.

Mental Health Recovery Partners North Island (MHRP) will be offering a Y Mind Teen program this spring.

The program is open to teenagers ages 13-18 that have mild anxiety and stress. The program will be delivered online over seven weeks with 12 spots available.

Don Kattler is the executive director for MHRP North Island, and he was the one who applied for the grant funding that helped fund the Y Mind Teen program for the true North Island.

Nadine Pluzak, a registered expressive arts therapist who has been working in Port Hardy for over a year now, is one of the facilitators of the program and has worked extensively with youth in the past.

Andi Rose, a local youth outreach worker, will also be involved with the program.

As a registered expressive arts therapist, Pluzak brings a unique skillset to the program; namely, specific tools that can help people thrive in their life with regards to mental health and wellness.

The Y Mind Teen program was created by psychotherapists and mindfulness practitioners through the YMCA of Canada.

“It’s been a very successful program across the board, there’s been lots of positive feedback about how helpful this program is,” confirmed Pluzak, who added the practices and skills that are built upon throughout the program are all evidence based.

Pluzak said she thinks that with the ever increasing access to social media, coupled with the stress of the pandemic, teenage life nowadays has so many complexities to it, and the youth need to have “as many tools and skills available at their fingertips to be able to step forward and know how to regulate how they are feeling in the present moment, to come back to the present moment, and be able to make wise choices and decisions.”

The Y Mind Teen program will be helping local teenagers do exactly that. Pluzak also noted that not every teenager “has a home life where they can learn and stay focused… There could be a lot of issues going on at home that they are encountering now on a daily basis and it can create a lot of stress and anxiety.”

Pluzak said she thinks this program is worthwhile because “there is a gap here in what’s available for youth, which can lead to them turning to substances or disfunctional relationships and thus creating patterns, and they aren’t given the opportunities to learn how to break those patterns and cycles.”

The program will benefit North Island youth by giving them helpful and relevant tools to calm themselves down. They will be walking away from the seven week program with concrete skills and tools that will help them in the present moment by practicing mindfulness approaches, learning how to unhook thoughts, and being able to identify triggers that lead to anxiety or stress producing thoughts.

“Youth are powerful and knowledge is power,” added Pluzak. “When you have the knowledge of yourself, you can be authentic, you can be true to yourself, and you can step forward and let your gifts shine in the world.”

On Friday, April 30, there will be a Zoom info session about all of the information that’s available in the program, and you can sign up by contacting MHRP at MindTeen@mhrp.ca or call 250-230-9338.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port McNeill youth sells lemonade over sunny weekend

Just Posted

Chris Voller with Gwa’sala First Nation hereditary chief Willie Walkus at a farewell gathering for Voller. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Island cop receives Reconciliation Award for culturally safe and competent policing

Inaugural award given by the BC Achievement Foundation to inspire other works of reconciliation

MHRP North Island logo
Y Mind Teen program coming for North Island youth

The Y Mind Teen program was created by psychotherapists and mindfulness practitioners.

The Women’s Auxiliary Thrift Store has abruptly closed for one month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Women’s Auxiliary Thrift Store has abruptly closed for one month

“Do NOT LEAVE any donations at the front or back door.”

Galatea Turner’s COVID safe lemonade stand. (Chelsey-Lynn Parker photo)
Port McNeill youth sells lemonade over sunny weekend

“she loved how many smiles she created in this community”

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Chris Voller with Gwa’sala First Nation hereditary chief Willie Walkus at a farewell gathering for Voller. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Island cop earns Reconciliation Award for culturally safe and competent policing

Inaugural award given by the BC Achievement Foundation to inspire other works of reconciliation

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Most Read