Youngster fundraises for Port Hardy Animal Shelter

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO Autumn Lyngen (second from the right) once again used to her birthday as a fundraiser for the Port Hardy Animal Shelter this year. Lyngen raised $80 total and there was food, toys, mats and treats for both cats and dogs that were also donated.

For the second year in a row, Autumn Lyngen used her birthday as a reason to fundraise for the Port Hardy Animal Shelter.

Lyngen raised $80 in cash, as well as two bags full of dog treats, dog food, cat food, and cat toys.

“I’m just so proud of her, she likes to think of the animals,” said her mother Melinda Dennison.

Port Hardy Councillor Fred Robertson was on hand for the donation, and he added that he wanted to thank Lyngen “for all of her work — it’s an amazing initiative.”

As for the Port Hardy Animal Shelter, representative Anika Kelly said after receiving the donation that they are “so appreciative — We love that Autumn took the time to think about us and the animals that come into the animal shelter, it’s very kind of her.”

